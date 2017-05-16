Bär & Karrer advises Lonza on rights offering

Lonza Group has completed a capital increase by way of a rights offering raising gross proceeds of approximately CHF2.25bn. The proceeds will be used to partially finance the acquisition of Capsugel. The rights offering has been fully underwritten by a banking syndicate led by UBS AG and BofA Merrill Lynch acting as Joint Global Co-ordinators and Joint Bookrunners. Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs International and JP Morgan acted as Joint Bookrunners.

Bär & Karrer acted as legal adviser to Lonza. The team included Thomas Reutter, Annette Weber, Daniel Raun and Matthias Haberstig (all Capital Markets and Corporate) as well as Susanne Schreiber and Cyrill Diefenbacher (both Tax).