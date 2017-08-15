Bär & Karrer advises Lonza on Micro-Macinazione shares deal

Lonza Group has acquired the entire share capital of Micro-Macinazione SA, one of Europe’s leading contract manufacturers providing micronisation of active ingredients for the pharmaceutical and fine chemical industries.

Micro-Macinazione had sales of CHF20m in 2016. Lonza is one of the world’s leading and most-trusted suppliers to the pharmaceutical, biotech and specialty ingredients markets.

Bär & Karrer acted as legal adviser to Lonza Group in this transaction. The team included Paolo Bottini and Edoardo Buzzi (M&A).