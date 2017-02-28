Bär & Karrer advises Lonza on biologics JV with Sanofi

Today, Lonza and Sanofi entered into a strategic partnership to build and operate a large-scale mammalian cell culture facility for monoclonal antibody production in Visp, Switzerland. The facility will be established through a joint venture with an initial investment of around CHF290m shared equally between Lonza and Sanofi.

Bär & Karrer is legal adviser to Lonza with a team including Urs Kägi and Nadina Duss (both M&A/Corporate and Commercial), Mani Reinert (Competition Law) and Markus Wang (IP).