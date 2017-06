Dr Haleh Abivardi, Dr. Golnar Abivardi and EQT Mid Market have agreed to sell swiss smile Holding AG, a leading provider of high quality private dental care in Switzerland, to Jacobs Holding AG.

Bär & Karrer is acting as legal adviser to Jacobs Holding. The team includes Ralph Malacrida, Micha Schilling, Faton Aliu, Célia Jimenez, Raphael Züger (all M&A) and Jonas Bornhauser (IP).