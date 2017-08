Colosseum Dental Group, a fully owned portfolio company of Jacobs Holding AG, has acquired 70% of OdontoSalute, an Italian dental clinics group providing dental treatments of any kind through a national network. Colosseum is a leading provider of private dental care in the Scandinavian area.

Bär & Karrer acted as legal and tax adviser to Jacobs Holding in this transaction. The team included Susanne Schreiber, Lukas Scherer, Ricardo Marino (all Tax) and Ivo von Büren (Financing).