Bär & Karrer advises Huntsman on all-stock merger

On 22 May Clariant and Huntsman Corporation agreed to combine in a cross-border merger of equals through an all-stock transaction. The combination of both companies will create a leading global specialty chemical company with a combined enterprise value of approximately $20bn.

The transaction will be structured as a cross-border reverse triangular merger with Clariant remaining as the parent company.

Bär & Karrer acts as Swiss legal counsel to Huntsman in connection with the merger, while Kirkland & Ellis, the team of which is led by David Fox, acts as US legal counsel. The Bär & Karrer team is led by Dieter Dubs (M&A) and includes Susanne Schreiber, Peter Reinarz, Lukas Scherer (all Tax), Urs Kägi, Fabienne Perlini-Frehner, Célia Jimenez, Adam El-Hakim, Basil Hotz (all Corporate/M&A), Laura Widmer (Employment) and Charles Gschwind (Real Estate).