Hellman & Friedman and GIC acquired Allfunds Bank from Intesa Sanpaolo Group, Santander Group, General Atlantic and Warburg Pincus. Allfunds Bank is a financial technology business. The transaction is valued at €1.8bn.

Bär & Karrer acted as Swiss legal advisor to Hellman & Friedman and GIC. The team included Eric Stupp and Stephanie Walter (all Banking & Insurance). Freshfields acted as lead counsel to Hellman & Friedman and GIC.