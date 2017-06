Groupe Acrotec, a precision manufacturer of small components and specialised service provider for the watchmaking and industrial sectors, has completed the placement of CHF 70m 3.75% bonds due 2023.

Bär & Karrer acted as legal adviser to Groupe Acrotec. The team included Till Spillmann, Ivo von Büren, Alexander von Jeinsen and Lars Müller (all Capital Markets) as well as Susanne Schreiber and Cyrill Diefenbacher (both Tax).