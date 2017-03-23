Bär & Karrer advises on fintech acquisition

Warburg Pincus is to acquire approximately 35% of the Avaloq Group. Avaloq is a leading FinTech company based in Switzerland.

Bär & Karrer acted as Swiss legal adviser to an affiliate of Warburg Pincus in this transaction. The team included Michael Trippel, Rolf Watter, Daniel Heiniger, Silvio Grunder, Marina Lerch, Gabriel Kasper, Tiffany Ender (all M&A), Vera Naegeli (M&A and Competition), Mani Reinert (Competition), Jonas Bornhauser (IP) as well as Daniel Lehmann and Michael Abegg (both Tax).

Willkie Farr & Gallagher acted as UK and US legal adviser, Hengeler Mueller as German legal adviser and Allen & Gledhill as Singapore legal adviser to the affiliate of Warburg Pincus.