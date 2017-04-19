Bär & Karrer advises Essex Woodlands on sale of stake in Molecular Partners

Essex Woodlands Health Ventures Funds, Index Ventures Funds, Johnson & Johnson Innovation and other long-term venture capital investors reduced their holding by way of a block trade transaction in the amount of 14.36% of share capital in the Swiss listed Molecuar Partners AG, a biopharmaceutical company. Private investors acquired the shares from the Selling Shareholders in secondary block trades.

Bär & Karrer acted as legal advisor to the Selling Shareholders. The team included Thomas U. Reutter, Till Spillmann, Rebecca Schori and Daniel Raun (all Capital Markets).