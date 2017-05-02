  Bär & Karrer advises EQT and Kuoni on Thomas Cook deal

On 28 April 2017, Kuoni Travel Investment Ltd signed an agreement with travel provider Thomas Cook India Group to sell Kuoni’s network of Destination Management Specialists (DMS) in Asia, Australia, Middle East, Africa and The Americas.

The global network of Destination Management Specialists consists of six largely independent, entrepreneurially managed units that have expert knowledge of their own regions.

Bär & Karrer acted as Swiss legal adviser to EQT and Kuoni Group in this transaction. The team included Till Spillmann, Andrea Giger, Adrian Koller, David Liatowitsch and Aileen Kreyden (all M&A), Markus Wang, Raphael Nusser and Jonas Bornhauser (all IP), Mani Reinert (Competition).