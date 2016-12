EQT Mid Market has agreed to acquire Fertin Pharma from the Bagger-Sørensen family. The Bagger-Sørensen family will reinvest part of their proceeds and will following the transaction own 30% of Fertin Pharma.

Bär & Karrer is acting as Swiss legal advisor to EQT and Accura Advokatpartnerselskab as lead counsel. The team includes Christoph Neeracher, Markus Wang, Philippe Seiler and Raphael Nusser.