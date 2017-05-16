Bär & Karrer advises Electrosuisse on sale of business unit

Electrosuisse, association for electrical engineering, power and information technologies, has agreed to sell its business unit ‘Testing and Certification’ to the Euronext listed Eurofins group. Electrosuisse will retain a minority stake in the new Eurofins Electrosuisse Product Testing AG.

Bär & Karrer acted as legal adviser to Electrosuisse in this transaction. The team included Christoph Neeracher, Luca Jagmetti, Philippe Seiler, Raphael Egger and Sarah Nyfeler (all M&A) as well as Corrado Rampini and Charles Gschwind (both Real Estate).