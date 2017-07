EGS Beteiligungen AG (EGSB) recently sold Biketec AG (manufacturer of the Flyer e-bike) to ZEG Zweirad-Einkaufs-Genossenschaft eG.

Bär & Karrer acted as legal adviser to EGSB in this transaction. The team included Christoph Neeracher, Luca Jagmetti, Philippe Seiler and Raphael Egger (all M&A), Susanne Schreiber and Cyrill Diefenbacher (both tax), Markus Wang and Jonas Bornhauser (both IP) as well as Mani Reinert and Barbara Wälchli (both compettion/antitrust).