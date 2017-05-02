Bär & Karrer advises CVC on Breitling stake

CVC Fund VI has agreed to acquire an 80% stake in Breitling, a leading independent, family-owned manufacturer of Swiss luxury watches. As part of the transaction Théodore Schneider will re-invest for a 20% shareholding in Breitling.

Bär & Karrer acted as Swiss legal adviser to CVC in this transaction. The team included Christoph Neeracher, Luca Jagmetti, Beda Kaufmann, Philippe Seiler, Yves Suter, Charles Gschwind, Célia Jimenez, Sabrina Schalcher and Raphael Egger (all M&A), Till Spillmann and Adrian Koller (both Financing), Susanne Schreiber and Laurent Riedweg (both Tax), Markus Wang and Jonas Bornhauser (both IP) as well as Mani Reinert (Competition).