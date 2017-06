On 13 June CliniHolding (CliniSciences) acquired the entire stake in BIOTREND Chemicals from its founders. BIOTREND is a leading distributor of high-quality reagents and biochemicals for the life sciences research community in Switzerland, Germany and USA.

Bär & Karrer acted as Swiss legal advisor to CliniSciences in this transaction. The team included Eric Stupp and Christian Kunz (both M&A).