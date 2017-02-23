Bär & Karrer advises bookrunners on Santhera bonds placement

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding Ltd has successfully placed CHF60m 5% convertible bonds due 2022. The convertible bonds will mature on 17 February 2022 at 100% of their principal amount unless previously redeemed, converted or repurchased and cancelled.

The terms of the convertible bonds provide for a reset of the conversion price if the average share price during a period immediately prior to the first anniversary of the issue date falls below a reference share price. Bank am Bellevue AG and Kepler Cheuvreux SA acted as joint bookrunners in this transaction.

Bär & Karrer acted as legal adviser to the joint bookrunners. The team included Thomas U Reutter, Daniel Raun, Annette Weber and Michael Schneitter (all Capital Markets) as well as Susanne Schreiber and Michael Abegg (both Tax).