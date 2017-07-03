Bär & Karrer advises Banque Cantonale de Genève on bonds placement

Banque Cantonale de Genève completed the placement of CHF 90 million perpetual additional tier 1 subordinated bonds and CHF110m tier 2 subordinated bonds due 2027. UBS AG, Zürcher Kantonalbank and Banque Cantonale de Genève acted as Joint Lead Managers.
Bär & Karrer acted as transaction counsel to Banque Cantonale de Genève and the Joint Lead Managers. The team included Rashid Bahar, Martin Peyer, Annette Weber, Nina Sauerwein and Ria Gurtner (all Capital Markets) as well as Daniel Lehmann and Laurent Riedweg (both Tax).