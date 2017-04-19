Bär & Karrer advises banking syndicate in Galenica IPO

Galenica has sold its shares in Galenica Santé by way of an initial public offering (IPO). The IPO volume was CHF1.9bn, making it the largest IPO announced in Europe so far this year.

Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Credit Suisse AG and UBS AG acted as joint global coordinators, Deutsche Bank as joint bookrunner and Baader Bank, Bank am Bellevue, Bank Vontobel AG and Zürcher Kantonalbank acted as managers in this transaction.

Bär & Karrer advised the banking syndicate. The team included Thomas U Reutter, Annette Weber, Daniel Raun, Rebecca Schori and Matthias Haberstig (all Capital Markets), Markus Schott (Life Sciences), Susanne Schreiber (Tax) and Mani Reinert (Competition).