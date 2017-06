AZ Swiss & Partners SA (Swiss subsidiary of the Azimut Group) recently signed an agreement to acquire the entire share capital of SDB Financial Solutions, a Swiss independent asset management company and fund distributor authorised by FINMA. With this second acquisition and given its organic growth strategy,

Bär & Karrer acts as legal adviser to Azimut Group in this transaction. The team includes Paolo Bottini and Edoardo Buzzi (both M&A) and Paolo Ader (Regulatory).