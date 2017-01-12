Bär & Karrer advises Alpine Select on public share buy-back

On 10 January 2017 Alpine Select Ltd, Zug announced a meeting which will take place on 7 February. At this meeting shareholders will, among other things, vote on a capital reduction through the cancellation of shares which have been repurchased under a share buy-back programme at a fixed price. The programme related to a maximum of 3,580,000 own shares, corresponding to around 25% of Alpine Select’s share capital registered with the commercial register, and was settled with value date 30 December 2016.

Bär & Karrer acted as Alpine Select’s legal counsel in connection with the public share buy-back programme. The team included Dieter Dubs and Fabienne Perlini (both Listed Companies and M&A).