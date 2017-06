Acrotec SA has acquired Mimotec SA, a leader in the domain of micro-mechanics. Mimotec manufactures micro-components using LIGA (lithography, galvanization and electro-forming) technology.

Bär & Karrer acted as legal adviser to Acrotec in this transaction. The team included Christoph Neeracher, Thomas Rohde, Philippe Seiler, Charles Gschwind and Sarah Nyfeler (all M&A), Markus Wang (IT) as well as Mani Reinert (Competition).