Bär & Karrer advised Cummins on Eaton JV

Power company Cummins has completed the formation of a joint venture with the power management company Eaton, concerning the design, manufacture, sale and support of automated transmissions for heavy-duty and medium-duty commercial vehicles.

As part of the transaction Swiss company Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies Sàrl was formed.

Bär & Karrer acted as Swiss legal adviser to Cummins in this transaction. The team included Roland Truffer, Thomas U. Reutter, Daniel Heiniger and Annette Weber (all Corporate) as well as Daniel Lehmann (Tax) and Laura Widmer (Employment). Foley & Lardner LLP acted as lead counsel.