Bär & Karrer advise Energiedienst in acquisition of majority stake in Winsun

Energiedienst Holding has acquired a 51 per cent stake in Winsun, a Swiss start-up company focusing on the development and engineering of photovoltaic projects as well as the sale and marketing of photovoltaic systems.

The acquisition of a majority stake in Winsun further strengthens the position of Energiedienst in these business areas.

Bär & Karrer acted as legal adviser to Energiedienst in this transaction.

The team was led by Markus Schott and included Daniel Küpfer, Jean-François Mayoraz, Cyril Tschudin, Raphael Wyss (all corporate/M&A), Susanne Schreiber, Lukas Scherer, Andrea Steffen (all tax), Laura Widmer (employment), and Ruth Riemer-Bloch (pensions).