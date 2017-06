The owner of duagon AG agreed to sell the company to Deutsche Beteiligungs. Duagon is a leading provider of network components for data communication in rail vehicles.

Bär & Karrer acted as legal adviser to the seller in this transaction. The team included Christoph Neeracher, Luca Jagmetti, Yves Suter and Philippe Seiler (all M&A) as well as Susanne Schreiber (Tax).