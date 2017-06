Baloise has acquired Movu, Switzerland’s biggest digital platform for home-moving services.

Walder Wyss acted as adviser to the selling founders and financial investors in all legal aspects of the transaction.

The team was led by Florian Gunz Niedermann (Partners, Corporate/M&A) and further included Fabienne Anner, Samuel Lieberherr and Christian Lütolf (Associates/M&A), Michael Isler (Partner, IP/IT) and Maurus Winzap (Partner, Tax).