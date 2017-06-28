Baker McKenzie promotions 2017: five get nod in London

Baker McKenzie has promoted 80 of its lawyers to partner, with five being made up in London.
The five in the City are corporate lawyer and mining/energy specialist Susie Davies, the employment team’s Kim Sartin, international commerce and trade lawyer Jennifer Revis, financial services lawyer Mark Simpson and Ben Farnell of the real estate group.
It is the second year in a row the firm has promoted three women and two men in London.
The finance team sees its first partner promotion since 2012, while it has been more than a decade since real estate made up one of its own. Meanwhile, it is the third year in a row that an employment lawyer has been promoted, and the second year in a row that corporate and competition associates have been elevated.
Elsewhere in the network, only Toronto saw more promotions than London, with seven made up. Four lawyers were promoted in Chicago; no other office had more than three promotions.
|Office
|Number of promotions
|Office
|Number of promotions
|Almaty
|1
|Manila
|1
|Amsterdam
|2
|Miami
|1
|Bahrain
|2
|Milan
|2
|Bangkok
|2
|Moscow
|1
|Barcelona
|1
|New York
|3
|Bogota
|1
|Palo Alto
|1
|Brussels
|1
|Paris
|2
|Budapest
|1
|Rome
|1
|Buenos Aires
|2
|San Francisco
|2
|Cairo
|1
|Santiago
|2
|Chicago
|4
|São Paulo
|2
|Dubai
|1
|Singapore
|3
|Hanoi
|1
|Stockholm
|1
|Hong Kong
|1
|Sydney
|3
|Houston
|2
|Taipei
|3
|Jakarta
|1
|Tokyo
|1
|Johannesburg
|3
|Toronto
|7
|Kuala Lumpur
|1
|Vienna
|1
|Lima
|3
|Warsaw
|1
|London
|5
|Washington
|3
|Madrid
|1
|Zurich
|1
London managing partner Alex Chadwick said: “Susie, Jenny, Kim, Mark and Ben have played an instrumental role in their practice areas and the Firm, and I am delighted that they are joining the partnership. These appointments are a reflection of our growth plans and our client offerings in the transactional space and across the business. Not only is this a significant number of promotions for the London office, but I am particularly pleased that we are promoting three women, which is testament to our ongoing commitment to gender diversity and inclusion.”
Baker McKenzie promotions 2017: in full
Antitrust & Competition
- Lerisha Naidu (Johannesburg)
Banking & Finance
- Nick Church (Bahrain)
- Maxine Ethier (Toronto)
- Francisco Fernandez Rostello (Buenos Aires)
- Ziad Gadalla (Cairo)
- Mohamed Hassan (Bahrain)
- Mark Simpson (London)
- József Vági (Budapest)
- Prashanth Venkatesh (Singapore)
Capital Markets
- Alex Farcas (Toronto)
- Kristin E. Rice-Gonzalez (Chicago )
- Heath C. Trisdale (Houston
Compliance
- Michel Sancovski (São Paulo)*
- Camila S. Steinhoff (São Paulo)*
*In cooperation with Trench, Rossi e Watanabe Advogados, a Brazilian law firm
Dispute Resolution
- Zita Aguilera (Lima)
- Filip Boras (Vienna)
- Jo Delaney (Sydney)
- Marc Prat (Barcelona)
- John F. Kosmidis (Washington)
- Enrico Mancuso (Milan)
- Maria Masso (Madrid)
- Ignacio Naudon (Santiago)
- Michael Nowina (Toronto)
- Callum O’Connor (Johannesburg)
- Anan Rattanatanawat (Bangkok)
- Crystal Roberts Jezierski (Washington)
- Tarek Saad (Dubai)
- Derek A. Soller (New York)
- Michelle Wright (Johannesburg)
- Andrei Yorsh (Almaty)
Employment & Compensation
- Kim Sartin (London)
- Victor A. Flores (San Francisco)
- Lindsay A. Minnis (New York)
- Miriam Geraghty Petrillo (Chicago)
- Andrew Shaw (Toronto)
Energy, Mining & Infrastructure
- Ezequiel Artola (Buenos Aires)
- Su-Fen Chen (Taipei)
- Zoe Hilson (Sydney)
- Ines Vazquez (Lima)
Environment
- Roberto Cursano (Rome)
Intellectual Property
- Valentina Venturelli (Santiago)
International Commercial & Trade
- Brian Cacic (Toronto)
- Gregory Lebrun (Brussels)
- Jenny Revis (London)
IT & Communications
- Amy C. de La Lama (Chicago)
Mergers & Acquisitions
- Sara Chiang (Taipei)
- Thanh Son Dang (Hanoi)
- Susannah Davies (London)
- Michael S. Hamilton (Houston)
- Nancy Hamzo (Toronto)
- Petra Hanselmann (Zurich)
- Guillaume Nataf (Paris)
- Anna Orlander (Stockholm)
- Bima Sarumpaet (Jakarta)
- Alex Tan (Singapore)
- Nuchaya Timrat (Bangkok)
- Charles Veloso (Manila)
- Sue Wan Wong (Kuala Lumpur)
- Juan Vera (Bogota)
Private Equity
- Derek Kwan (Singapore)
- Edwin Wong (Hong Kong)
Real Estate
- Cynthia de Witt Wijnen (Amsterdam)
- Ben Farnell (London)
- Mateusz Grabiec (Warsaw)
- Frenk Huisman (Amsterdam)
- Yung-Yu Tang (Taipei)
Restructuring & Insolvency
- Hiroshi Kasuya (Tokyo)
Tax
- Nicola Crispino (Milan)
- Edouard de Rancher (Paris)
- Vladimir Efremov (Moscow)
- Maher Haddad (Chicago)
- Cecilia Hassan (Miami)
- Miles Hurst (Sydney)
- Joseph B. Judkins (Washington)
- Tamara A. Levin (San Francisco)
- Erik Lind (Lima)
- Joseph A. Myszka (Palo Alto)
- David Pope (New York)
- Mark Tonkovich (Toronto)