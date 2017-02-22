B P Collins advises as EIC calls for new 2025 recycling targets

The Environmental Industries Commission (EIC), the national body that represents businesses which provide the technology and services that deliver environmental performance – has called for a national debate on setting ambitious but realistic recycling targets for 2025 to provide a framework for the resources sector post-Brexit.

The call comes in a briefing paper published by EIC, with legal advice from B P Collins, on the implications of Brexit for waste regulations and the waste and resources sector titled: Brexit: Implications for the Waste and Resources Sector.