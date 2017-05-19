Aviation finance partner expects busy EBACE event

Ogier partner Christopher Jones is attending Europe’s biggest aircraft industry event next week and he says that he expects significant interest in the registry’s increasingly established offering.

Christopher says that he expects that the twin factors of the growth in “air taxi” type services and the fact that the registry can now offer Air Operator Certificates to register aircraft carrying paying passengers should make the event a success.

The event in Geneva is expected to draw more than 13,000 visitors over three days, with more than 500 exhibitors and static displays of at least 60 aircraft.