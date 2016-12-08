Austria/CEE: Schoenherr advises Kansai Paint on acquisition of Helios

Schoenherr has advised Kansai Paint Co on the acquisition of the Helios Coatings Groupfrom Ring International Holding AG, GSO Capital Opportunities Fund II (Luxembourg). and Templeton Strategic Emerging Markets Fund IV, LDC.

The acquisition is structured as a purchase of all the shares of the Helios Group top holding company Annagab. The Schoenherr team advising Kansai was led by Christian Herbst (partner, Vienna; corporate/m&a) and comprised transaction teams in Austria, Slovenia and further 12 CEE jurisdictions covered by Schönherr. The Austrian team was led by Maximilian Lang (attorney at law, Vienna; corporate/m&a) and included Bernd Rajal (partner, Vienna; regulatory) and Alexander Mazevski (associate, Vienna; corporate/m&a). The Slovenian team was led by Marko Prusnik (partner, Ljubljana; corporate/m&a).