Austria: Miriam Simsa becomes contract partner

Schoenherr has promoted restructuring law expert Miriam Simsa to contract partner.

Miriam Simsa specialises in insolvency law with a focus on out-of-court restructurings and other restructuring-driven transactions. She regularly represents financial institutions and debtors in restructurings and pre-insolvency transactions. She also represents creditors in insolvency proceedings.

Recent transactions include advising a consortium of 40 creditors in connection with the restructuring and wind-up of the bauMax group and assisting the Republic of Austria in the conversion offer to HETA-creditors.