Assisted dying challenge starts in High Court

Noel Conway’s landmark claim attempting to change the law to permit assisted dying starts in the High Court today.

Amy Street was instructed in the case, led by Richard Gordon QC, before starting parental leave. She will return to practice later this year.Street specialises in cases involving novel or complex points of law and was part of the winning team in the Supreme Court in Cheshire West and Chester Council v P [2014] UKSC 19; [2014] AC 896.

David Lawson has been instructed by David Foster, of Barlow Robbins, on behalf of Care Not Killing, an interested party in the case.

Alex Ruck Keene and Annabel Lee are the current juniors for the claimant in the case.