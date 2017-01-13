Ashurst looking to rescue at least three KWM trainees

Ashurst has confirmed that it will “almost definitely” take some of King & Wood Mallesons (KWM) trainees on.

So far a number of firms have indicated that they would be interested in talking to trainees from the collapsing KWM, but so far only Goodwin Proctor has confirmed that it will definitely take five, after Lawyer 2B reported the news last week.

However, an Ashurst spokesperson confirmed that the firm is having “soft converstations” with a number of trainees and fully expected to take at least three on for the remainder of their training contracts. The final sign-off is expected to happen by the end of next week.

Other firms rumoured to be taking trainees include DLA Piper, Allen & Overy and Linklaters.