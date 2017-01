No5 Chambers’ barristers Ramby de Mello, leading S Chelvan, are instructed by David Tang & Co for the Second Claimants, W, L, T and B who are challenging the Government’s plans to leave the European Economic Area Agreement. The application for permission to apply for judicial review will be heard by the Divisional Court on Friday 3 February 2017.

S Chelvan and Ramby de Mello are members of the Public Law Group and Immigration Law Group at No5.