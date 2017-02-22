Arthur Cox supports UCD Women in Leadership Conference

Arthur Cox sponsored the UCD Women in Leadership Conference that took place on Thursday, February 9 2017. The conference, now in its second year, brought over 500 students, professionals and UCD alumni together in the O’Reilly Hall at UCD with the aim of assisting young women in their careers and professional development.

The day-long conference founded by Eimear O’ Flynn, a UCD graduate, featured panel discussions and networking sessions with inspirational male and female leaders from a wide range of fields.

Geoff Moore, Diversity and Inclusion Partner at Arthur Cox joined a panel discussion on ‘Women in Professional Services’ alongside Mary O’Hara, Partner, PwC, Anna O’Connell, CEP Regulatory Advisory Head, Citi and Eileen Burns Managing Director, Accenture.