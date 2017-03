Arthur Cox has moved to new premises on Earlsfort Terrace.

The firm, which employs over 660 people in its Dublin office, is moving the short distance from Earlsfort Centre on Earlsfort Terrace to Ten Earlsfort Terrace, a new 132,000 sq ft building on the corner of Earlsfort Terrace and Hatch Street.

Ten Earlsfort Terrace was developed for Arthur Cox by Clancourt Group.