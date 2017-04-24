är & Karrer advises EQT and Kuoni on Hotelbeds combination

Kuoni Travel Holding Ltd, owned by EQT VII, a fund of the private equity group EQT, and the Kuoni and Hugentobler Foundation, has entered into a binding agreement on the sale of its GTD business division (GTA) to Hotelbeds Group, owned by a consortium led by Cinven und Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB).

Bär & Karrer acts as lead legal advisor to EQT and Kuoni Group with a team including Till Spillmann, Markus Wang, Ivo von Büren, Andrea Giger, Lars Müller, Pierina Janett and Aileen Kreyden (all M&A) as well as Jonas Bornhauser (IP), Mani Reinert (Competition Law), Markus Schott and Raphael Wyss (both Regulatory).