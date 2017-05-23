Appeal dismissed in sensational discrimination claim

The Employment Appeal Tribunal has dismissed the claimant’s appeal in the case of Aubrey v Chief Constable of Northumbria Police.

Angus Moon QC and Aaron Rathmell appeared for the Chief Constable in the lengthy trial last year. Ms Aubrey appealed against the Employment Tribunal’s 90-page judgment, which rejected allegations of sex discrimination, harassment, victimisation, disability discrimination, whistleblowing and unfair dismissal.

The case gave rise to widespread publicity throughout May 2016.