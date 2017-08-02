Appeal of creditors in OTC-derivatives dispute denied

On 16 September 2016, the district court of Zurich fully dismissed the objection by the two single largest third-party creditors against the schedule of claims of Lehman Brothers Finance AG in liquidation. The supreme court of the Canton of Zurich upheld this decision and denied the appeal of both creditors in its judgement of 7 July 2017. The legal dispute concerns the determination of Loss under a 1992 ISDA Master Agreement. VISCHER represented and defended the interests of the estate in this case.

The VISCHER team was led by Dr. Markus Guggenbühl (banking/finance), Dr. Jana Essebier (banking/finance and insolvency) and Dr. Christian Oetiker (litigation), all partner.