‘Anticorruption and Fraud: detection and measurement’ conference

Anglo-American University, in cooperation with Transparency International Czech Republic and the law firm Kinstellar, held a one-day international conference.

David Ondráčka, Director of Transparency International Czech Republic stated that measuring corruption and quantifying its impact are always difficult tasks. “Since 1995, Transparency International has been publishing the international Corruption Perception Index (CPI), which is based on expert surveys and provides one possible look at the state of corruption. Furthermore, we are also able to analyse and quantify financial fraud, for example within the framework of EU funds or in connection with the volume of money flowing out of public funds to tax haven companies.”