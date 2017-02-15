Anthony Haycroft defends dentist in GDC fitness to practise case

Anthony Haycroft represented a General Dental Practitioner who specialised in complex implant cases in a two -week Professional Conduct Committee hearing concerning events in 2014 and 2015 with two patients.

The charges covered a wide range of fundamental clinical failures ranging from periodontal assessment, radiographic reporting, communication with patients, consent and delegation of roles.

Some recording and communications issues were admitted. All of the remaining charges were contested with expert evidence. All contested charges save for obtaining full consent were found not proven.

The GDC sought then to argue for impairment on both public protection and public interest grounds and a reprimand. Whilst misconduct was found the PCC acceded to the defence argument that the substantial remediation evidence showed no current impairment on any ground and no impairment was found.

Anthony Haycroft was instructed by Ms Isabel Turner of RadliffesLeBrasseur, supported by Joe Ingham of Dental Protection.