Anthony Haycroft defends dentist in fitness to practise case

Anthony Haycroft represented a General Dental Practitioner in a two week Professional Conduct Committee hearing concerning events in 2012 and 2013. The charges covered a wide range of fundamental clinical failures ranging from periodontal and radiographic assessment, orthodontic and general dental treatment, record keeping, and failure to obtain informed consent. In addition there was inappropriate prescribing on two occasions, illegal advertising and posting of inappropriate material on Facebook.

Numerous failings were admitted and many were in effect withdrawn after discussion between the experts, the defence expert being Professor Derek Wilmott. All of the remaining charges contested were found not proven save one image posted on what found to be a private Facebook account prior to the introduction of Social Media Guidance. The defence conceded misconduct but presented substantial remediation evidence to show no current impairment. The GDC sought then to argue for impairment on public interest grounds and a 12 month suspension order but the defence counter arguments were accepted and no impairment was found.

Anthony Haycroft was instructed by Ms Judith Duffin of BLM, London supported by John Kocierz and Brian Westbury of Dental Protection.