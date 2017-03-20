Annual environmental roundtable

B P Collins is inviting key contributors to its annual environment round table discussion.

The event will be held on Tuesday 25 April at Lane End Conference Centre, a venue chosen because of its commitment to sustainability, which has been recognised through its recent Gold Status award in the IACC Green Star Certification programme.

Proposed topic

In February 2017, the Environmental Industries Commission / B P Collins’ report, Brexit: Implications for the Waste and Resources Sector, recommended that the government should consult on new recycling targets in England for 2025. It said:

“EU waste policy targets have provided investor confidence in the sector and drive investment decisions for many years. Post-Brexit existing or future targets will not apply in the UK. We need to develop new UK targets that reflect stakeholder consensus on what is ambitious but credible. Brexit is also an opportunity to consider whether tonnage targets could be made more nuanced by incorporating measures focused on wider environmental goals such as CO2 impacts.”