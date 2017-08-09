Andrew Perfect joins Serjeants’ Inn Chambers

Andrew Perfect (2007) has joined Serjeants’ Inn Chambers.

Andrew practises in clinical negligence, inquests, personal injury, and costs.

Andrew is a strong court advocate, equally comfortable bringing and defending medical negligence claims. His clear and succinct advice is highly regarded by solicitors, who describe him as robust and sensible. He is particularly sought out where there are difficult client issues or particular sensitivity is required.

An established practitioner, Andrew’s arrival adds to the depth and range of experience in the areas of practice. His arrival demonstrates an ongoing commitment to building the expertise and service for clients.