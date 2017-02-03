Analytics in action: spotlight on business development

Join Aderant’s Spotlight Analytics Product Manager, Derek Schutz, February 16, 2017 for a demonstration on how to mine your firm’s data and use actionable metrics to:

  • Slice and dice individuals’ books of business to evaluate opportunities for business development success
  • Expand your client base and improve your sccess with finding new business
  • Get more business from existing clients
  • Encourage cross-selling between offices and departments

Date: Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 2PM ET / 11AM PT

Host: Derek Schutz

Register:

http://www.aderant.com/webinars/

  • You must be logged in to comment. Log in