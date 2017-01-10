Amy Street in right to die case

Amy Street has been instructed by Irwin Mitchell in a claim seeking to change the law to permit assisted dying, led by Richard Gordon QC.

Noel Conway, 67, has motor neurone disease and finds it unacceptable that he cannot be in control of his own death. He wants to change the law to allow assisted dying, so that he can be in control of his own death.

Supported by the organisation Dignity in Dying, Mr Conway is bringing a High Court judicial review against the Ministry of Justice seeking a declaration under the Human Rights Act 1998 that the relevant provision of the Suicide Act 1961 is incompatible with his rights under the European Convention on Human Rights. This will be a crucial follow-up case to Nicklinson (2014), in which the Supreme Court rejected an earlier claim. A major part of the court’s reasoning was that Parliament should be given an opportunity to consider the matter. Parliament has now done so, and this is the first case since the House of Commons voted against the Assisted Dying Bill in 2015.