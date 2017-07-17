AmCham opens in Angola with VdA as founding member

The US Chamber of Commerce has opened an affiliate in Angola (AmCham Angola), the 18th country in Africa to have an AmCham representation, and 104th all around the globe.

The foundation ceremony took place in Luanda on 13th July 2017.

VdA is one of the founding members of the AmCham Angola, along with several corporations, including ExxonMobil, BP, GE, Chevron, John Deere and PwC.

The AmCham Angola will be chaired by Mr Pedro Godinho, an Angolan entrepreneur with close business ties to the US.

The US Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business organisation representing the interests of more than 3 million businesses. As affiliates of the US Chamber of Commerce, American Chambers of Commerce are the voice and represent the interests of US business overseas. The AmChams work with leaders in business and government to vigorously advance pro-business trade and investment policies that create jobs and spur economic growth.