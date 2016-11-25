Allen & Overy “changes market perception” with tech budget rise

By

Allen & Overy (A&O) has increased its spending on technology by 5 per cent during the 2016/17 financial year as part of a bid to boost flexible working and stay at the forefront of legal market technology trends.

Premium content

This article is only available to subscribers.

View our subscription options

Already have access? Sign in below

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3723 | email: subscriptions@thelawyer.com

If you are looking for our Jobs site, please click here 