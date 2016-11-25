Allen & Overy “changes market perception” with tech budget rise

Allen & Overy (A&O) has increased its spending on technology by 5 per cent during the 2016/17 financial year as part of a bid to boost flexible working and stay at the forefront of legal market technology trends.
Allen & Overy (A&O) has increased its spending on technology by 5 per cent during the 2016/17 financial year as part of a bid to boost flexible working and stay at the forefront of legal market technology trends.
This article is only available to subscribers.
Already have access? Sign in below
Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3723 | email: subscriptions@thelawyer.com