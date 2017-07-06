Alexander Perepilichny inquest

Inquest into the death of Alexander Perepilichny – John Beggs QC and Cecily White instructed on behalf of the widow

John and Cecily have been acting for the widow in the inquest into the death of Alexander Perepilichnyy. Mr Perepilichny was a Russian businessman who died whilst out jogging near his home in Surrey.

The inquest has been adjourned until September when the evidence will conclude and the Coroner, His Honour Judge Nicholas Hilliard QC (Recorder of London), will deliver his conclusions.