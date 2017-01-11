Aderant’s banner year

Atlanta-based Aderant has enjoyed success in the past five years and 2016 was no exception. The year saw the addition of 28 new firms to its Expert platform.

“Several years ago we began focusing on bringing the front and back office together in professional firms,” said Chris Giglio, CEO of Aderant. “The growth over the past half-decade has been a validation of that strategy.”

Practice management technology continues to be the nerve centre for large legal and professional firms. From time and billing to invoicing and reporting, it is how professional firms manage their business. This means it is a comprehensive platform used by the entire staff on a daily basis, and therefore has a long shelf life.

Aderant realised the majority of its growth with law firms, especially those with multiple office locations or managing different currencies.